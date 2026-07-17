Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 6% - What's Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.1960. 10,242,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 25,285,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOSE. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 6.0%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.68.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 14,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $88,038.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 298,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,885.99. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Michelle Buczkowski sold 11,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $67,323.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,750.54. This trade represents a 16.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 157,569 shares of company stock valued at $839,328 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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