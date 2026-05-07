EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

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EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.26. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $106.63 and a fifty-two week high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $167.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 849.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 784,101 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $160,649,000 after purchasing an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $235,188,000 after buying an additional 416,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,523 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $113,201,000 after buying an additional 377,708 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 644,988 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $97,258,000 after buying an additional 284,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,278 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $126,673,000 after buying an additional 282,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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