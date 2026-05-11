EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock from a hold (c-) rating to a sell (d+) rating. The stock traded as low as $97.00 and last traded at $96.3770, with a volume of 80043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.23.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.08.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 232 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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