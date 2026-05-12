EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EPAM Systems stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.25. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.40 and a 12-month high of $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut EPAM Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.50.

View Our Latest Report on EPAM

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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