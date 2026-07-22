EPR Properties (EPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to announce earnings of $0.7480 per share and revenue of $158.1770 million for the quarter. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is 115.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $825,917.43. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. Huntington initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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