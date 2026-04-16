EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces $0.31 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 126.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

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EPR Properties Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE EPR opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 38.27%.The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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