EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.21.

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EQT Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. EQT has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). EQT had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $246,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 96,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $5,264,237.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,334,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,739,674.72. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,913. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 35.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

More EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: EQT reported record operational performance in Q2, including higher output and better-than-expected revenue trends, while also raising its 2026 production guidance and highlighting buybacks and strategic Appalachian growth opportunities.

EQT reported record operational performance in Q2, including higher output and better-than-expected revenue trends, while also raising its 2026 production guidance and highlighting buybacks and strategic Appalachian growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The company inked or advanced gas and power supply deals, which investors view as supportive of future cash flow and demand visibility. EQT climbs after inking gas power supply deal; targets year-end completion for MVP Southgate

The company inked or advanced gas and power supply deals, which investors view as supportive of future cash flow and demand visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Stephens raising its price target to $72 and another note saying EQT was trading higher after an upgrade, reinforcing the bullish tone around the stock. Stephens Raises EQT NYSE: EQT Price Target to $72.00 Price Target to $72.00

Analysts turned more constructive, with Stephens raising its price target to $72 and another note saying EQT was trading higher after an upgrade, reinforcing the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: EQT also accelerated work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline expansion, which could improve midstream optionality and support longer-term growth. EQT accelerates Mountain Valley Pipeline expansion

EQT also accelerated work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline expansion, which could improve midstream optionality and support longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mainly recapped EQT’s Q2 earnings and key metrics versus Wall Street estimates, adding context but little new catalyst beyond the company’s guidance and deal announcements.

Several articles mainly recapped EQT’s Q2 earnings and key metrics versus Wall Street estimates, adding context but little new catalyst beyond the company’s guidance and deal announcements. Negative Sentiment: The quarter still included an earnings miss, and natural gas pricing remains a headwind that could limit near-term upside even as operational performance improves.

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Further Reading

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