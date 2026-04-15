EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Citigroup

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore raised their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.50.

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EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $56.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. EQT has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 184,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,203,798.83. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in EQT by 31.8% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $83,105,000 after acquiring an additional 368,748 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,975 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $62,282,000 after acquiring an additional 132,741 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EQT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,108,307 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $60,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,714 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in EQT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 587,172 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 583,072 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded long‑term LNG commitments tie more production to global seaborne gas demand, which can support pricing and long‑term revenue visibility for EQT. EQT Deepens LNG Ties

Expanded long‑term LNG commitments tie more production to global seaborne gas demand, which can support pricing and long‑term revenue visibility for EQT. Positive Sentiment: Reuters/other reports say EQT and Glencore agreed to buy an additional 1 million tonnes/year of LNG under 20‑year contracts with Commonwealth LNG — a material long‑term offtake that links production to export markets. Reuters: EQT, Glencore LNG agreements

Reuters/other reports say EQT and Glencore agreed to buy an additional 1 million tonnes/year of LNG under 20‑year contracts with Commonwealth LNG — a material long‑term offtake that links production to export markets. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (payable June 1; record May 6), offering modest income yield (≈1.2%) and signaling cash‑flow confidence. EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (payable June 1; record May 6), offering modest income yield (≈1.2%) and signaling cash‑flow confidence. Positive Sentiment: Street prep for the upcoming earnings release expects continued EPS growth, and some analysts flag EQT as set up for a likely earnings beat — a potential near‑term catalyst. Earnings expectations (Zacks)

Street prep for the upcoming earnings release expects continued EPS growth, and some analysts flag EQT as set up for a likely earnings beat — a potential near‑term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighting EQT as an AI/efficiency story or as a value name can attract longer‑term investor interest, but they are less likely to move the stock immediately. AI / thematic coverage

Coverage pieces highlighting EQT as an AI/efficiency story or as a value name can attract longer‑term investor interest, but they are less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 (keeps an Outperform rating) — a modest downward revision that can cap upside and weigh on sentiment. Bernstein cuts target

Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 (keeps an Outperform rating) — a modest downward revision that can cap upside and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: U.S. natural‑gas prices have eased to multi‑month lows; lower spot gas can pressure near‑term revenue and margins for producers like EQT if prices remain weak. Natural gas price weakness

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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