EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Stephens' target price suggests a potential upside of 40.13% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQT. Weiss Ratings downgraded EQT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded EQT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial upped their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.21.

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EQT Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). EQT had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 31.94%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $246,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 96,983 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $5,264,237.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,334,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $126,739,674.72. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,913. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 35.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

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About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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