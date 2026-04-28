EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Capital One Financial Analyst Says

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Capital One Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the company's previous close.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.92.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.32. EQT had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 31.94%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 184,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,203,798.83. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 213.3% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,029,234 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 700,732 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $83,105,000 after purchasing an additional 368,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,651 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $27,746,000 after buying an additional 360,049 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EQT by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 534,485 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $29,092,000 after buying an additional 287,538 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,885,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

More EQT News

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EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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