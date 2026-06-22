EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Purchased Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT. In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EQT stock on June 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Check Point Software Technologies NASDAQ: CHKP on 6/1/2026.

on 6/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software NASDAQ: TTWO on 4/21/2026.

on 4/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric NYSE: NVT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments NASDAQ: TXN on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 3/26/2026.

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EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. 9,768,401 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.55. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in EQT by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 517,651 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $27,746,000 after buying an additional 360,049 shares in the last quarter. KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,885,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,975 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $62,282,000 after acquiring an additional 132,741 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of EQT by 495.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,060 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,173,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 96,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $5,264,237.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,334,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,739,674.72. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $246,136.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 102,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,913 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EQT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on EQT from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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