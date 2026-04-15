EQT's (EQT) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $69.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock's previous close.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.46.

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EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. EQT has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $1,987,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. This represents a 35.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in EQT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,671 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 46,582 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in EQT by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting EQT

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: EQT expanded long‑term LNG commitments, increasing contracted volumes tied to Commonwealth LNG — this links more production to higher‑value seaborne markets and supports longer‑term cashflow visibility. EQT Deepens LNG Ties

EQT expanded long‑term LNG commitments, increasing contracted volumes tied to Commonwealth LNG — this links more production to higher‑value seaborne markets and supports longer‑term cashflow visibility. Positive Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (payable June 1; record date May 6), a modest yield (~1.2%) that supports income‑oriented holders and signals confidence in near‑term free cash flow. EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.165/share (payable June 1; record date May 6), a modest yield (~1.2%) that supports income‑oriented holders and signals confidence in near‑term free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Zacks) suggests EQT has the setup to potentially beat in the upcoming earnings release — positive if realized, as recent results showed margin expansion and revenue growth. EQT Reports Next Week

Analyst commentary (Zacks) suggests EQT has the setup to potentially beat in the upcoming earnings release — positive if realized, as recent results showed margin expansion and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 but kept an "outperform" rating — a modest reduction in upside expectations but still supportive analyst sentiment. Bernstein Cuts Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein trimmed its price target from $73 to $69 but kept an "outperform" rating — a modest reduction in upside expectations but still supportive analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks coverage also highlights EQT as a value candidate based on style scores and recent fundamentals — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. EQT Strong Value Stock

Zacks coverage also highlights EQT as a value candidate based on style scores and recent fundamentals — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup downgraded EQT from "strong‑buy" to "hold," a direct negative signal that can prompt short‑term selling by investors who track sell‑side positioning. Citigroup Downgrade (via Zacks)

Citigroup downgraded EQT from "strong‑buy" to "hold," a direct negative signal that can prompt short‑term selling by investors who track sell‑side positioning. Negative Sentiment: Natural‑gas prices have slid to a multi‑month low, creating a near‑term headwind for EQT’s realized gas prices and revenue; sector price pressure can amplify selling even when company fundamentals look stable. Natural Gas Slides to 7‑Month Low

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Further Reading

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