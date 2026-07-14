Equifax (EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Equifax to announce earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $1.6968 billion for the quarter. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $172.62 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $150.74 and a 52-week high of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.33.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Equifax by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,632 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 699.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,671 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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