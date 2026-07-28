Equifax (NYSE:EFX) CEO Mark Begor Sells 37,791 Shares

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) CEO Mark Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $6,506,098.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,808,582.40. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $9.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.29. 2,062,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,496. The business's 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $182.15. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.74 and a 1 year high of $271.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $245.00 to $232.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,184,569 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $753,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after buying an additional 1,022,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,603,415 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $347,909,000 after acquiring an additional 823,116 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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