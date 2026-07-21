Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.390-8.690 EPS.

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Equifax Trading Up 2.1%

EFX opened at $180.78 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.71. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a one year low of $150.74 and a one year high of $271.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equifax's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equifax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,097,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66,289 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,731 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $445,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,073,073 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $232,835,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,339 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $198,419,000 after buying an additional 87,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,869 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $195,471,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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