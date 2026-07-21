Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.390-8.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Equifax also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

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Equifax Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of EFX opened at $180.78 on Tuesday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $150.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average of $183.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Equifax's payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,459 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 97,468 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,144,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 612.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,908 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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