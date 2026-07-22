Equinix (EQIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Equinix to announce earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equinix Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,027.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,058.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.90. Equinix has a 12-month low of $720.62 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,153.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 408.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Equinix by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 447,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $342,883,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Equinix by 1,512.2% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 170,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $133,307,000 after buying an additional 159,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,641,000 after acquiring an additional 114,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 842,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $645,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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