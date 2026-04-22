Equinix (EQIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $2.5113 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,094.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,108.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $982.30 and its 200-day moving average is $857.25.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 150.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Equinix from $933.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Equinix from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $997.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,056.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,169,400. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total value of $563,962.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,479.92. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,022 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Equinix by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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