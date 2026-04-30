Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.16

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.
Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 130.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $41.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Equinix Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,070.41. The stock had a trading volume of 449,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,553. Equinix has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,001.65 and its 200 day moving average is $869.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinix News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 guidance and strong profit metrics — Equinix set FY‑26 EPS guidance of 42.310–43.110 versus consensus ~37.72, signaling confidence in long‑term cash generation and supporting valuation. Equinix Reports First-Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Financial Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase/confirmation — Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.16 per share, which supports income investors and underscores free‑cash‑flow confidence. Equinix Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum — company reported record first‑quarter annualized gross bookings and a record backlog, plus strategic customer wins (e.g., SpinLaunch) that expand addressable demand for Equinix’s interconnection footprint. These support recurring revenue growth and long‑term monetization. Equinix Reports First-Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Financial Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain supportive — select firms (Guggenheim, Mizuho) have maintained buy ratings, which can limit downside but hasn’t prevented a short‑term pullback. Guggenheim Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Equinix (EQIX)
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings / call detail available — the transcript provides management commentary on bookings, capital allocation, and execution but contains no market‑moving surprises beyond the press release. Useful for investors doing deeper diligence. Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus — Q1 revenue was $2.44B vs. consensus ~$2.51B, which trimmed the headline positivity and raised near‑term growth concerns for some investors. Equinix Q1 Results (MarketBeat)
- Negative Sentiment: Slight FFO shortfall vs. one street estimate — Equinix reported FFO of $10.79 vs. a Zacks estimate of $10.89; the mixed beat/miss profile (big EPS headline but some metric misses) likely amplified volatility. Equinix (EQIX) Lags Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily analyst roundups include EQIX mentions — wider market context (rates, oil, indices) is influencing intraday moves as well. Here Are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls
Equinix Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.
Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.
While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
SpaceX has quietly filed to go public later this year. Ahead of what's expected to be the largest IPO of all time, there are seven space stocks that you can buy today that are positioned to benefit from accelerating space commercialization in 2026.
Get This Free Report
These seven companies are shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.