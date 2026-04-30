Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.16

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 130.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $41.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

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Equinix Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,070.41. The stock had a trading volume of 449,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,553. Equinix has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,001.65 and its 200 day moving average is $869.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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