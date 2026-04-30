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Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $5.16

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Equinix logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Dividend declared: Equinix announced a quarterly dividend of $5.16 per share (annualized $20.64) payable June 17 to holders of record May 20 (ex-dividend May 20), implying a ~1.9% yield, but the current payout ratio is 130.5% indicating the dividend isn’t fully covered by current earnings.
  • Mixed Q1 results but confident guidance: Q1 EPS of $10.79 sharply beat consensus ($4.37) while revenue missed at $2.44B vs. ~$2.51B, yet management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $42.31–$43.11, well above analyst consensus (~37.72).
  • Market reaction and valuation: Shares slipped about 1.7% to $1,070.41 on the mixed print; the company has a market cap of ~$105.6B, a high P/E (~77.8) and a debt‑to‑equity ratio around 1.40.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 5.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 130.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $41.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Equinix Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $18.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,070.41. The stock had a trading volume of 449,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,553. Equinix has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,001.65 and its 200 day moving average is $869.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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