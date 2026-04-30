Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,112.12.

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Equinix Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,082.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,077,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,001.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $869.38. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.15, for a total transaction of $2,621,347.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,155,099.10. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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