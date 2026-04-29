Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 42.310-43.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 37.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. Equinix also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Equinix Stock Up 1.2%

EQIX stock traded up $12.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,089.07. 671,060 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $998.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $867.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.37 by ($0.17). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,075.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,127.00 price target (up from $1,087.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,082.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $432,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,169,400. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $293,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 12,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,105,226.86. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Equinix by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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