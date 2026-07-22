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Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Equinor ASA logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Equinor missed Q2 earnings expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.33 versus the $1.38 consensus, while revenue of $34.02 billion was essentially in line with estimates.
  • The company said production rose 3% to 2.165 million boe/d in the quarter, supported by new fields, and first-half output increased 6% year over year.
  • Equinor also emphasized strong shareholder returns and financial strength, including a $0.39 quarterly dividend, a new share buyback tranche of up to $1.125 billion, and about $24 billion in cash with a net debt ratio of 10.4%.
  • Interested in Equinor ASA? Here are five stocks we like better.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $34.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.03 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Equinor ASA's conference call:

  • Equinor said second-quarter production rose 3% to 2.165 million boe/d, helped by new fields like Johan Castberg, Halten East, Verdande, Eirin and Symra, and first-half production growth reached 6%.
  • The company reported strong financial results, including adjusted operating income of $11.5 billion before tax, IFRS net income of $4.8 billion, and year-to-date cash flow from operations after tax of $13.7 billion.
  • Equinor highlighted ongoing capital returns, with the board approving an ordinary dividend of $0.39 per share and a third-quarter share buyback tranche of up to $1.125 billion, while reaffirming its plan to double 2026 buybacks to $3 billion.
  • Management kept full-year guidance unchanged but said it is now more robust after the strong first half; however, Johan Castberg downtime will reduce third-quarter output by about 14,000 bpd net to Equinor.
  • The company emphasized a solid balance sheet, with around $24 billion in cash and cash equivalents and a net debt ratio of 10.4%, which it expects could end the year somewhat below 10% if current forward prices hold.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.6%

EQNR opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $43.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.06.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Equinor ASA's payout ratio is 58.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,377 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinor ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

Trending Headlines about Equinor ASA

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Equinor reported strong Q2 2026 results, with net operating income of $12.99 billion, adjusted operating income of $11.48 billion, and adjusted EPS of $1.33, benefiting from higher energy prices and stronger trading. Equinor second quarter 2026 results
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said it will launch the third tranche of its expanded 2026 share buyback program, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders. Equinor launches third tranche of expanded 2026 share buy-back programme
  • Positive Sentiment: Equinor set its Q2 2026 cash dividend at $0.39 per share, with payment scheduled for November, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Equinor Sets Q2 2026 Cash Dividend and November Payout Schedule
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earlier reports showed quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share versus analysts’ expectations of $1.38, a modest miss that was largely outweighed by the stronger operating performance and capital-return announcements. Equinor earnings report
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company also completed prior buyback tranches and expanded employee share repurchases, indicating ongoing treasury activity rather than a new strategic shift. Equinor Completes Second 2026 Share Buy-Back Tranche

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

Read More

Earnings History for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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