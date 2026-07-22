Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Price Up 6% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.8360. 2,931,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,802,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

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Equinor ASA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equinor reported solid Q2 2026 results, with adjusted operating income of about $11.48 billion, net operating income of $12.99 billion, and adjusted EPS of $1.33, helped by higher oil and gas prices and stronger trading performance. Reuters article

Equinor reported solid Q2 2026 results, with adjusted operating income of about $11.48 billion, net operating income of $12.99 billion, and adjusted EPS of $1.33, helped by higher oil and gas prices and stronger trading performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised capital returns by announcing a new share buyback tranche and setting the schedule for its Q2 cash dividend, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. Business Insider article

The company raised capital returns by announcing a new share buyback tranche and setting the schedule for its Q2 cash dividend, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy. Positive Sentiment: Management said Europe is likely to miss its 80% gas-storage target before winter, highlighting tight natural gas markets that could support pricing and Equinor’s upstream results. Reuters article

Management said Europe is likely to miss its 80% gas-storage target before winter, highlighting tight natural gas markets that could support pricing and Equinor’s upstream results. Neutral Sentiment: Equinor’s Q2 earnings snapshot showed EPS of $1.33 versus estimates of $1.38 and revenue of $34.02 billion versus $34.03 billion expected, a slight miss that was largely offset by the stronger operational metrics. AOL article

Equinor’s Q2 earnings snapshot showed EPS of $1.33 versus estimates of $1.38 and revenue of $34.02 billion versus $34.03 billion expected, a slight miss that was largely offset by the stronger operational metrics. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha note downgraded Equinor to Hold, saying the stock’s valuation already reflects fair value after its strong run, which may temper further upside expectations. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Pareto Securities lowered Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinor ASA from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA's payout ratio is 58.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,794.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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