Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Pareto Securities lowered Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinor ASA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.20.

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Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.5%

EQNR stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.06. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,837 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,711 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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