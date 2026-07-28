Equitable (EQH) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $3.8445 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 232.29% and a negative net margin of 7.26%.The firm's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Equitable has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Equitable's dividend payout ratio is presently -42.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $310,104.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $658,694.88. This trade represents a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $1,797,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 765,903 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,087.84. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,803 shares of company stock worth $3,913,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Equitable from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equitable from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc NYSE: EQH is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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