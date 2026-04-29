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Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BQE Water Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
BQE Water logo with Industrials background
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BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Atrium Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for BQE Water in a report released on Friday, April 24th. Atrium Research analyst N. Cortellucci now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Atrium Research also issued estimates for BQE Water's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

BQE Water Trading Up 2.5%

CVE:BQE opened at C$82.00 on Wednesday. BQE Water has a one year low of C$46.02 and a one year high of C$82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.58.

BQE Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

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