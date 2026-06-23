Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SAIC Q2 Earnings

Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) - Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International's current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International's Q3 2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 5.55%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Science Applications International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.00.

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Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,554,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,502,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626,951 shares of the company's stock worth $264,429,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,912,390 shares of the company's stock worth $192,501,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,288 shares of the company's stock worth $145,730,000 after acquiring an additional 185,066 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 347,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International's payout ratio is 16.67%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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