Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ABT FY2026 Earnings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will earn $5.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories' current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories' FY2027 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.61.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:ABT opened at $100.71 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 671,743 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $84,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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