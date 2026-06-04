Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ACGL Q4 Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. The trade was a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $34,280.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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