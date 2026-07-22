Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ARE FY2026 Earnings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.40. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities' current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $51.08.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,723.5% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas purchased 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.72 per share, with a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 587,724 shares in the company, valued at $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Trending Headlines about Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alexandria delivered a 427,000 RSF R&D hub for Bristol Myers Squibb at its Campus Point megacampus in San Diego, highlighting strong leasing execution and reinforcing high occupancy at the property. Article Title

Alexandria delivered a 427,000 RSF R&D hub for Bristol Myers Squibb at its Campus Point megacampus in San Diego, highlighting strong leasing execution and reinforcing high occupancy at the property. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance item said ARE could be about 10% undervalued after its $5 billion credit move, which may be helping sentiment by suggesting the shares trade below intrinsic value. Article Title

A Yahoo Finance item said ARE could be about 10% undervalued after its $5 billion credit move, which may be helping sentiment by suggesting the shares trade below intrinsic value. Neutral Sentiment: Harvest Properties bought a 25-acre R&D campus in Palo Alto and may consider housing redevelopment; the property angle is relevant to the life-science real estate market, but it does not directly reference Alexandria’s operations. Article Title

Harvest Properties bought a 25-acre R&D campus in Palo Alto and may consider housing redevelopment; the property angle is relevant to the life-science real estate market, but it does not directly reference Alexandria’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered EPS estimates for several future periods, including FY2027 to $5.56 from $5.84 and FY2028 to $5.62 from $5.95, and maintained a Strong Sell rating, which could pressure the stock by signaling softer earnings expectations. Article Title

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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