Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AT&T FY2027 Earnings

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for AT&T's current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Down 1.2%

T stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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