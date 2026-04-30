Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CDNS FY2026 Earnings

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel expects that the software maker will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems' current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems' FY2027 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.59.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $329.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $295.82 and its 200 day moving average is $309.19.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,579,340. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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