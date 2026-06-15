Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Delek US Q1 Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.00.

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Delek US Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DK opened at $47.26 on Monday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,863.80. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,781.92. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,496. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ION Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,427,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,374,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Delek US by 6,300.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,269 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Delek US by 1,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,059 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 934,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Delek US by 1,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 879,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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