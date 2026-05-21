Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FANG FY2026 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $18.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.89. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy's current full-year earnings is $18.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy's Q1 2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial set a $242.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diamondback Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.00.

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Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $204.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $132.20 and a twelve month high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. Diamondback Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is 511.63%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,761,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,888,740. This trade represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,473,450. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 169,321 shares of company stock worth $31,055,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $821,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $844,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $775,607,000 after acquiring an additional 532,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,332,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $651,363,000 after acquiring an additional 534,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,828,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $575,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Diamondback Energy earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Bernstein reiterates outperform on Diamondback Energy

Bernstein reiterated an rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Oil remains above 100 Permian stocks article

Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Leadership transition announcement

Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts.

Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Diamondback outperformed peers despite losses in the broader session, indicating relative resilience rather than a new fundamental catalyst. MarketWatch stock outperforms competitors

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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