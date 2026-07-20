Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Groupon Q3 Earnings

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Groupon in a report issued on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the coupon company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Groupon's current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRPN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Groupon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.50.

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Groupon Price Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.23. Groupon has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Groupon by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,606 shares of the coupon company's stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Groupon by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,658 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Groupon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,632 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform's targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

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