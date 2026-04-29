Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LBRX Q1 Earnings

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Strong-Buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LB Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LB Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.31) EPS.

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LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LBRX. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LB Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBRX

LB Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

LBRX opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. LB Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $899.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LB Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,121 shares of the company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Key LB Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting LB Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a "Strong‑Buy" rating and a $45 price target, signaling analyst conviction and a large upside potential; that initiation is the primary catalyst behind today's upward stock move. HC Wainwright initiates coverage

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a "Strong‑Buy" rating and a $45 price target, signaling analyst conviction and a large upside potential; that initiation is the primary catalyst behind today's upward stock move. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly and FY estimates (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026 = ($3.56) EPS) that are slightly less negative than the current consensus for the near term, giving investors modelable guidance on expected cash burn and operating losses. MarketBeat LBRX coverage

HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly and FY estimates (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026 = ($3.56) EPS) that are slightly less negative than the current consensus for the near term, giving investors modelable guidance on expected cash burn and operating losses. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright's longer‑term view shows widening losses (FY2027 forecast of ($5.31) EPS and progressively larger quarterly losses), a sign that the company may need additional capital or to materially advance revenue/clinical milestones to justify the $45 target — a risk that could pressure the stock if execution or financing concerns emerge. The Fly coverage of upgrade

LB Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

Further Reading

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