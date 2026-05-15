Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PR FY2026 Earnings

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources' current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.79%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Permian Resources's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.38.

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Permian Resources Price Performance

PR opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Permian Resources's payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 898,423 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $16,513,014.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,389,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $172,577,263.90. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 800,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $15,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,426,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,223,966.85. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,130,066 shares of company stock worth $58,837,655. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,452,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,512,000 after buying an additional 852,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,209,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Permian Resources by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources NYSE: PR is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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