YETI Rallies After Earnings Beat and Raised Outlook

Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. NYSE: YETI jumped Thursday after the company delivered a first-quarter earnings beat and raised its full-year outlook, giving investors renewed confidence after a rocky few months for the stock.

The outdoor and lifestyle products company has had a strong run over the last year, with shares climbing over 25%. However, after hitting a 52-week high in January, the stock pulled back sharply. Over the last three months, shares are down 15%. Following the latest earnings report, though, sentiment appears to be shifting again.

Get YETI alerts: Sign Up

Strong Demand Drives Earnings Beat

YETI saw broad-based growth across categories and channels during the first quarter. Adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents declined 16% from 31 cents per share in the year-ago quarter but topped analyst expectations by 9 cents. Revenue of roughly $380 million rose more than 8% year over year and beat expectations by around $6 million.

YETI Today YETI YETI $40.97 +2.64 (+6.89%) 52-Week Range $28.98 ▼ $51.29 P/E Ratio 20.21 Price Target $48.50 Add to Watchlist

During the company's earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Matt Reintjes highlighted improving demand trends and execution during the quarter. "Demand is more diversified, our platforms are scaling more efficiently. Our operating system continues to execute with discipline in a dynamic and often unpredictable environment," he said.

Demand was particularly strong in U.S. consumer sell-through across both Coolers & Equipment and Drinkware. Coolers & Equipment posted double-digit sales growth, while Drinkware delivered mid-single-digit growth. Global wholesale sales were also strong, with the channel growing 19%. Corporate sales were softer due to order timing and a slower global corporate environment.

YETI Raises Full-Year Outlook

The company boosted its outlook for the year, citing strong first-quarter results and improving visibility into the remainder of 2026. "We've entered the second quarter with global demand trends showing strength, continuing momentum from the last two quarters," Reintjes said.

YETI said it now expects fiscal 2026 net sales growth forecast of more than 7% to 8% year over year, up from its previous outlook of more than 6% to 8%. The company also increased its adjusted operating margin forecast to 14.6%, up from 14.4%, and raised its adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $2.83 to $2.89. That represents projected year-over-year growth of 14% to 17%. Previously, the company had forecast adjusted EPS of $2.77 to $2.83, representing growth of more than 12% to 14%.

Looking ahead, international markets remain a major long-term growth opportunity for the company, Reintjes said, adding that even though international sales are expected to account for more than 23% of full-year sales in 2026, "we are still early in unlocking it."

While demand trends remain strong, the company said it continues to navigate headwinds from tariffs and energy costs, which are expected to pressure margins during the first half of the year. However, strategies including pricing actions and product mix are helping offset some of the impact, and YETI expects margins to improve in the second half.

Can YETI Stock Regain Momentum?

Shares of YETI had trended steadily higher through much of the last 12 months as the company delivered multiple quarters of earnings beats. Shares, which were trading below $30 in May 2025, climbed to a 52-week intraday high above $51 by mid-January.

After reaching that peak, however, the stock began to pull back. The trend accelerated following the company's fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 19, which sent shares down roughly 5%. Although YETI delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenue, investors seemed spooked by the company's outlook and the potential impact of tariffs.

Ahead of the Q1 earnings report, shares had fallen back into the $38 range. However, sentiment shifted following the latest earnings release, as shares surged about 6% afterwards.

Analysts Remain Largely Bullish

Analyst actions over the last few months have been mixed, though overall sentiment remains fairly positive. YETI currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buy ratings and seven Hold ratings.

YETI Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$48.50

18.05% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 16 Analyst Ratings Current Price $41.08 High Forecast $60.00 Average Forecast $48.50 Low Forecast $37.00 YETI Stock Forecast Details

The 12-month consensus price target is $48.50, implying almost 20% upside from current levels, with analyst price targets ranging from $37 to $60.

Some investors may also see an opportunity in the stock's valuation following the recent pullback. YETI is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 20X, while the leisure and recreational products industry trades at an average P/E of around 36X. YETI can be tough to compare directly with other public companies, as there are few public-market peers with a similar product mix.

While concerns around tariffs and global energy prices remain, the company's latest earnings report suggested demand trends are still holding up, while long-term opportunities, particularly internationally, appear strong. If YETI can continue delivering steady growth while improving margins in the second half of the year, some investors may see the recent sell-off as overdone.

Before you consider YETI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and YETI wasn't on the list.

While YETI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here