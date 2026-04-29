Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Delek US Q3 Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Delek US in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.68. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.15.

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Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Delek US has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is -291.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Israel sold 38,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,074.95. This represents a 40.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shlomo Zohar sold 22,029 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $987,560.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $851,276.87. This trade represents a 53.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,409. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,774 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $390,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3,979.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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