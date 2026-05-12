Equities Analysts Set Expectations for XENE Q2 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.26). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($4.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $74.56.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Christopher John Kenney sold 2,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $166,564.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,260.19. This trade represents a 36.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 270,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $16,289,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,980. The trade was a 97.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 296,707 shares of company stock worth $17,845,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

More Xenon Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lifted earnings estimates across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, signaling stronger outlook assumptions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Article Title

HC Wainwright lifted earnings estimates across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, signaling stronger outlook assumptions for Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Positive Sentiment: The firm reiterated a Buy rating and $74 price target , which is above the recent trading range and may reinforce investor optimism about upside potential. Article Title

The firm reiterated a rating and , which is above the recent trading range and may reinforce investor optimism about upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved estimates, HC Wainwright still expects Xenon to post losses in the near term, with FY2026 EPS forecast at ($4.52) and consensus full-year EPS at ($4.83) .

Despite the improved estimates, HC Wainwright still expects Xenon to post losses in the near term, with FY2026 EPS forecast at and consensus full-year EPS at . Neutral Sentiment: Separate reports noted a sharp increase in short interest, but the reported short-interest figures were 0 shares, making the data difficult to interpret as a meaningful trading signal.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Further Reading

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