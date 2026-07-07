Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to announce earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $85.0710 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.24 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE EQBK opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Equity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Donald Scott Rogerson bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.93 per share, with a total value of $91,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,650. This represents a 66.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $80,675.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,585.75. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 334.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,037 shares of the company's stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the company's stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EQBK. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equity Bancshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQBK

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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