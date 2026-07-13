Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4353 per share and revenue of $381.6180 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.99%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ELS opened at $63.55 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $59.25 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.92.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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