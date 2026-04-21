Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.120-3.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.55.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.97. 1,760,701 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,404. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 25.24%.Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,905.80. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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