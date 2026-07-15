Equity Residential (EQR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Equity Residential to announce earnings of $0.4486 per share and revenue of $787.4630 million for the quarter. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equity Residential's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.57 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.40%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Further Reading

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