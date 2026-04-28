Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.020-4.140 EPS.

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Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.21. 3,614,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,216. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $72.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $998.71. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.7025 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential's payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $42,725.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,419.07. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $375,474.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,004,512.03. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,922,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,630,103,000 after buying an additional 688,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,434,199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $405,612,000 after acquiring an additional 202,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,370,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,553,000 after acquiring an additional 170,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,625,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 245,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 876.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,500,885 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $291,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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