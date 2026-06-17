Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading 8.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.5160. 710,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,629,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting Erasca

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, have notified investors about an already-filed class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadline of August 10, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, have notified investors about an already-filed class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadline of August 10, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuit allegations center on claims that Erasca overstated or improperly compared its drug candidate to Revolution Medicines’ RMC-6236, and that investors were harmed when patent and trade-secret risks became clearer. Article Title

The lawsuit allegations center on claims that Erasca overstated or improperly compared its drug candidate to Revolution Medicines’ RMC-6236, and that investors were harmed when patent and trade-secret risks became clearer. Negative Sentiment: One report says Erasca stock fell sharply after news that Revolution Medicines accused the company of patent infringement tied to its pan-RAS program, and that a patient death was also reported in connection with ERAS-0015, raising additional safety concerns. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Erasca from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Erasca from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Erasca from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERAS

Erasca Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca

In related news, insider Ebun Garner sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $411,246.40. The trade was a 76.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 14.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 17,857,083 shares of the company's stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,867 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 14,159,095 shares of the company's stock worth $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 599,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,811,832 shares of the company's stock worth $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,151,480 shares of the company's stock worth $196,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 11,244,246 shares of the company's stock worth $181,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,997 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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