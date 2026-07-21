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Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Ero Copper logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Ero Copper to C$53.00 from C$52.00 and kept a hold rating, implying about 39.55% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have also adjusted their views, including RBC lifting its target to C$53.00 and Bank of America upgrading the stock to buy, while the broader consensus remains Moderate Buy with an average target of C$47.40.
  • Ero Copper shares rose to C$37.98 in Tuesday trading, and the company remains a Brazil-focused miner with copper, gold, and growth projects including the Furnas Copper-Gold Project.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 39.55% from the company's current price.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ero Copper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock traded up C$2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.98. The company had a trading volume of 141,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,794. The company's fifty day moving average is C$38.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.86. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.66 and a 12-month high of C$53.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$8,360,000. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero is a Brazil -focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines - the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State - as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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