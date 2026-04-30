Erste Group Bank Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.55. The consensus estimate for AbbVie's current full-year earnings is $14.21 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for AbbVie's FY2027 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

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AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.36). AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 3.3%

ABBV stock opened at $204.20 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $176.57 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.67. The stock has a market cap of $361.06 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,723,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,044,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,747,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 448,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue beat and companyraised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and strength in neuroscience (Botox/Vraylar). That top‑line beat and guidance lift are the main reasons the stock is trading higher today. AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 revenue beat and companyraised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance, driven by strong Skyrizi and Rinvoq sales and strength in neuroscience (Botox/Vraylar). That top‑line beat and guidance lift are the main reasons the stock is trading higher today. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie filed for FDA approval to expand Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to severe alopecia areata and reported strong Phase 3 data—successful label expansion would broaden a high‑growth franchise and support longer‑term revenue upside. AbbVie Submits Application to FDA for Upadacitinib

AbbVie filed for FDA approval to expand Rinvoq (upadacitinib) to severe alopecia areata and reported strong Phase 3 data—successful label expansion would broaden a high‑growth franchise and support longer‑term revenue upside. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie took a strategic option/warrant position with Kestrel (KRAS program) and continues external R&D partnerships (e.g., EvolveImmune milestone) — these expand oncology exposure but are longer‑dated potential drivers rather than immediate EPS levers. AbbVie sinks talons into KRAS with right to buy Kestrel

AbbVie took a strategic option/warrant position with Kestrel (KRAS program) and continues external R&D partnerships (e.g., EvolveImmune milestone) — these expand oncology exposure but are longer‑dated potential drivers rather than immediate EPS levers. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS was reported at $2.65 — while many outlets framed results as a beat on revenue and guidance, EPS compared mixedly to different consensus numbers (some providers showed a slight miss/on‑par), which has created some investor push‑pull and intra‑day volatility. AbbVie (ABBV) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted EPS was reported at $2.65 — while many outlets framed results as a beat on revenue and guidance, EPS compared mixedly to different consensus numbers (some providers showed a slight miss/on‑par), which has created some investor push‑pull and intra‑day volatility. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $14.13 from $14.55; FY27 to $16.10 from $16.16) — modest analyst downgrades add downward pressure, though cuts are small relative to the company’s raised 2026 guidance range. Erste Group analyst note (via MarketBeat)

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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