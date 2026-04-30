Erste Group Bank Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vinci

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Vinci in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vinci's current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vinci has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci OTCMKTS: VCISY is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group's activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci's principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

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