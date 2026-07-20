Erste Group Bank Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Shell

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Shell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.20. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shell's current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Shell's FY2027 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Shell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.46.

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Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $87.36 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.06.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $69.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.54 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the energy company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 729.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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